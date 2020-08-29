Grayscale pulls ads from Fox News after US shooting controversy By Cointelegraph

Grayscale pulls ads from Fox News after US shooting controversy
Grayscale Investments, a major crypto investment firm with $5.8 billion in assets, has pulled advertising from Tucker Carlson’s prime-time show following the host’s controversial comments about a recent shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest.
The national campaign to promote digital currencies called “The History of Money” was launched three weeks ago and has been running on , MSNBC, FOX, and FOX Business.
