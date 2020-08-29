Google and Facebook remove Hong Kong as a destination for the proposed Pacific Light Cable Network undersea cable project, refile keeping Taiwan and Philippines (Todd Shields/Bloomberg)

Todd Shields / Bloomberg:
Google and Facebook remove Hong Kong as a destination for the proposed Pacific Light Cable Network undersea cable project, refile keeping Taiwan and Philippines — – Underseas internet project refiled for Taiwan and Philippines,nbsp; — Companies re-apply without Pacific Light Data Communication
