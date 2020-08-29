Giant’s Toby Greene deserves suspension over Reece Conca hit says Matthew Lloyd

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd believes Toby Greene’s strike on Fremantle defender Reece Conca is worthy of a suspension but says he has doubts the AFL’s match review committee will come down hard on the Giants forward following a lack on consistency with other incidents this season.

Greene is likely to face scrutiny from the AFL’s MRO after cameras a picked up a moment behind play where the Giants star connected with a backhander to Conca’s midriff which left the defender searching for his breath as he struggled to get up on his feet.

Depending on how the MRO sees it, Greene could cop a fine if the incident is judged as low impact while medium impact could land the 26-year-old in hot water with a stint on the sidelines.

Lloyd said the situation was “worse” than the incident involving Essendon’s Zach Merrett who was hit with a suspension earlier this year after Carlton’s Jack Silvagni copped a late shot to the ribs.

But Lloyd conceded he had doubts anything more than a fine would come from it as Conca played out the remainder of the match and didn’t appear to suffer any injury.

“Everyone’s saying he will get a fine, but this is where I don’t like the system,” Lloyd told Nine’s Sunday Footy Show.

“Zach Merrett’s was less than that on Jack Silvagni but because of the impact on Silvagni’s ribs, he gets a week. Tom Lynch on Sam Collins, he gets a fine.

“I think that is worse, it’s off the ball. No player should have to cop that and be down on his haunches.

“To me, if it was consistent, he gets a week for that but we see too many players get off of that.

“I thought we were stamping out that sort of stuff years ago and it’s never happened.”

