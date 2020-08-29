Geopolitical risks prevail as new players emerge in the crypto mining space By Cointelegraph

Geopolitical risks prevail as new players emerge in the crypto mining space
Taras Kulyk, Senior Vice President of Blockchain Business Development at Core Scientific, says that the countries competing to become leaders in the Blockchain space vary greatly in what they can offer to crypto miners.
During an interview with Cointelegraph, Kulyk stated that global diversification of hashrate has been increasing as countries around the world vie for control of the crypto mining industry.
