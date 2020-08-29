Galaxy Note 20 owners can score free USB-C headphones from Samsung right now

Samsung’s latest device has finally arrived, and the Galaxy Note 20 is easily one of the best iterations of the phone that the company has released thus far. However, those in the U.S. with the phone already in their hands may have noticed something missing from the package it came in — a pair of official Galaxy Note 20 USB-C Headphones. Luckily, Samsung will remedy the mistake by sending a free pair of Galaxy Note 20 USB-C headphones to those in the U.S. who have already purchased the new device.
To claim your free pair of headphones, simply head to Samsung’s website and enter your phone number. You’ll be sent a secure link where you can request your headphones by providing your device’s IMEI number.
If you don’t own a pair of USB-C headphones already, you would need a USB-C headphone adapter to use the new Galaxy Note 20 with any traditional pair of wired headphones you own that have a 3.5mm audio cable. USB-C headphones make it simple to plug in as they feature a USB-C connector instead of a 3.5mm audio jack.
Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines
For those who don’t own the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 just yet, or if you’re looking to buy another, you might want to check out our guide to the best Note 20 deals. You could also read through our review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra where it was rated with four out of five stars for an in-depth look at the device’s capabilities before deciding whether to make the purchase.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.