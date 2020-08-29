Galaxy Note 20 owners can score free USB-C headphones from Samsung right now

Samsung’s latest device has finally arrived, and the Galaxy Note 20 is easily one of the best iterations of the phone that the company has released thus far. However, those in the U.S. with the phone already in their hands may have noticed something missing from the package it came in — a pair of official Galaxy Note 20 USB-C Headphones. Luckily, Samsung will remedy the mistake by sending a free pair of Galaxy Note 20 USB-C headphones to those in the U.S. who have already purchased the new device.

To claim your free pair of headphones, simply head to Samsung’s website and enter your phone number. You’ll be sent a secure link where you can request your headphones by providing your device’s IMEI number.