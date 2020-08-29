Furious mum claims camping shop staff asked for proof her daughter is deaf when told to wear a mask

A furious mum has claimed staff at a camping shop turned her disabled daughter away for not wearing a face mask – and allegedly asked to prove she is deaf.

Eight-year-old Sadie-Grace Muller had gone to the Costwold Outdoor store in Newcastle on August 6 with her mum Julie Muller.

The family had been preparing for a trip to the Lake District for a holiday.







(Image: Newcastle Chronicle)



The pair are exempt from wearing a covering as Sadie-Grace needs to lip read to communicate.

But Julie said staff at the shop had asked her to prove her daughter was deaf.

Julie told ChronicleLive : “We went to go in and we were stopped at the door by a lady. She said ‘Where’s your mask?’

“I said ‘I’m exempt because my daughter’s deaf and she needs to be able to read my lips.’

“She went ‘Have you got proof?’, I said ‘You can have a look on her head.’ I embarrassed my daughter. I showed her the implants on her head.

“She went ‘That’s not good enough, I need paper proof.'”

Julie, from Walker, said she began to walk away but decided to ring the store and asked the manager to meet her at the entrance.

“He came down and said ‘I can’t let you in without a mask.’

“I said ‘But she relies on me to lip read.’ It’s noisy in the shop to start with, the music and the tills.”

Julie claims that the manager said that due to company policy, they could come in, but she would not be served without a mask, and so Julie decided not to stay.

Cotswold Outdoor says Julie and Sadie-Grace were “welcomed” inside after Julie explained why she was unable to wear a mask. The firm adds that Julie was told staff were unable to “provide any full close-contact services” as a result.

The mum-of-three said she is now concerned about the impact on Sadie-Grace’s self-confidence.

She said: “What was heartbreaking was Sadie asked her dad ‘Am I not allowed in the shops because I’m deaf?’

“I had to explain it was not because she’s deaf, it’s because I need the mask.”

Julie, who is married to Stuart, 48, and is mum to Rhys, 21, and Beth, 20, added: “Over the years I have spent thousands in that shop.

“I have two older children, they buy us gifts from there because we go walking all the in the Lake District.

“From now on I will never set foot back in that shop.”

Although it is compulsory for people over the age of 11 to wear face coverings in shops, there are several exemptions listed on the Government website, including for people who are relied upon for lip reading.

Cotswold Outdoor says it is no longer asking customers for proof of exemption after “push-back” from some shoppers.

The company says it has also been in touch with Julie after she raised a complaint with them online and will follow this up “as a priority”.

A spokesperson said: “We take the health and safety of our customers and staff very seriously and have been conscientious in implementing the evolving and at times ambiguous Government guidelines, as sensitively as possible.

“With regard to this particular situation my understanding is that the customer, but not her daughter, was initially asked to wear a face covering when entering our Newcastle store.

“As soon as the store manager was made aware that the customer needed her daughter to be able to see her mouth to lip read the manager welcomed the customers into the store without requiring them to wear a face covering. However, he did explain that we wouldn’t be able to provide them with any full close-contact services such as boot fitting, at that .

“Our Customer Services team have been in contact with the customer who has expressed via social media that she hasn’t received this correspondence; this is currently being followed up as a priority.

“Whilst some organisations are encouraging their members to carry and provide evidence of exemption to wearing face coverings, we are now not requiring our store colleagues to ask for this due to the level of push-back they were receiving from a minority of customers.”