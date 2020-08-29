Friday deals: Save on MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones at Woot, plus Retina iMacs $179 off, more

Today’s best deals include sales on Macs, iPads, iPhones, and more over at Woot, plus a notable discount on Retina iMacs, and more. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Today only, score notable deals on Macs, iPads, and accessories

Today only, Woot is hosting a notable Apple sale with discounts on Macs, iPads, and much more. Our top pick is the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,230. Originally $1,799, today’s deal is at least $250 off the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve seen. This is an open-box unit and it ships with a 90-day warranty. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Woot’s huge 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $100. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $480. That’s the best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999. You can also pick up the iPhone XS Max model from $570, which is down from the original $1,099 price tag.

Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for Face ID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Apple’s prev-gen. 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

Trusted authorized retailer Expercom via Amazon offers the previous-generation Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.0GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion Drive for $1,620. Having originally fetched $1,799, today’s offer is good for $179 in savings, beats the competing sale price over at B,amp;H by $109, and marks the best we’ve seen since March. Whether you’re building out a setup to tackle the upcoming online semester, or just want to upgrade the at-home office, Apple’s previous iMac is worth a look. Sure it’s not the newest model, but you’re still getting a 27-inch 5K display alongside 8GB of expandable RAM and 1TB Fusion Drive. There are also two Thunderbolt 3 ports and an AMD Radeon Pro 570X GPU that allows it to keep up with video editing and much more.

Bose renewed ANC Headphones 700 at $270

The Bose official eBay storefront is currently offering its Active Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones for $270 in factory renewed condition. Originally selling for $399, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats the price at Amazon for a new model by $109, and is the lowest we’ve tracked on any condition before. Bose backs its latest pair of active noise cancelling headphones with up to 20-hours of playback per charge and a lightweight stainless steel headband. Other notable features include multiple levels of audio filtering, as well as built-in Alexa and Assistant control. Includes the same 1-year warranty here as you’d find on Bose’s new products.

WD 1TB My Passport USB-C Portable SSD at $140

Amazon is currently offering the WD 1TB My Passport Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $140. Down from $170, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, comes within $4 of the 2020 low. This portable 1TB SSD delivers up to 540MB/s transfer speeds to your setup thanks to its USB-C connectivity. Its compact design is ideal for throwing in a bag or saving space on your desk, and it’ll even connect to your MacBook without needing an extra dongle. WD backs this drive with a 3-year warranty, as well.

