Framework Labs nabs $8m in funding round By Cointelegraph

Framework Labs nabs $8m in funding round
Framework Labs, the sister company of Framework Ventures, has raised $8 million in a new seed round.
Station 13, an investment firm focusing on blockchain ventures related to sports, media, and entertainment, led the $8 million fundraising round for Framework Labs. Framework will use the funds to grow its team of researchers, traders, and engineers. The company has already hired former CTO and co-founder of decentralized exchange IDEX (NYSE:) Ray Pulver and former principal at Wavemaker Partners Roy Learner.
