Former Trail Blazers star Robinson dies at 53 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . Nets Robinson fouled by Timberwolves Reed in Minneapolis

2/2

Former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53.

Known for his trademark headband, Robinson played the first eight seasons of his 19-year NBA career (1989-2007) with the Portland Trail Blazers.

His death was announced Saturday by the University of Connecticut, his alma mater.

“The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson,” the school’s men’s basketball program posted on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Cliff.”

Portland’s second-round pick in 1989, Robinson was the Sixth Man of the Year in 1992-93, made the All-Star team in 1993-94 and was named to two All-Defensive teams (1999-2000, 2001-02).

He helped the Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals, losing to the Detroit Pistons in 1990 and the Chicago Bulls in 1992.

Playing with the Phoenix Suns, Robinson scored a career-high 50 points in a 113-100 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 16, 2000.

Robinson averaged better than 20 points per game three times and retired with 19,591 points, 6,306 rebounds, 3,094 assists, 1,402 steals, 1,390 blocked shots and 1,253 made 3-pointers in 1,380 games with the Blazers, Suns (1997-2001), Pistons (2001-03), Golden State Warriors (2003-05) and New Jersey Nets (2005-07).

He won an NIT championship at UConn, which retired his jersey No. 00 in 2007.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR