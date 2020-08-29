FBI and Tesla thwart $4 million Bitcoin ransomware plot By Cointelegraph

FBI and Tesla thwart $4 million Bitcoin ransomware plot
A young Russian citizen and his co-conspirators came within an inch of carrying out a major ransomware attack against Tesla (NASDAQ:) — unaware that their target had already turned them in.
Last week, the United States Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) unsealed a criminal complaint against a conspirator in a thwarted ransomware plot against the electric car maker Tesla.
