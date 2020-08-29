Fairphone could change the way phone makers do business, and that’s great for everyone

You’re probably reading this on a smartphone. It’s made of glass and metal and plenty of other recyclable components but as a whole, it would last a very long time with a modicum of care. Yet the companies that make phones are convinced you’ll buy a new one within a couple of years.

That’s bad on many levels. It’s bad for our wallets, it’s bad for the environment, but most of all, it highlights the fact that companies like Samsung or Apple or even Google are more concerned with selling phones than supporting them in the long term. Some are better than others when it comes to the software, but the repairability of smartphones has reached an all-time low. This needs to change.

That’s where Fairphone comes into the picture. You might know about the company — it makes a modular Android phone and offers both long term software and hardware support with the idea that this is good for the environment and the consumer and it is absolutely right. But Fairphone has a tough road ahead of it if the company plans to turn a profit, let alone become a household name.

Apple and Samsung worked hard to become the only two phone makers that truly matter.

The system is rigged, and it’s partially our fault. Samsung and Apple have such a hold on the smartphone industry that it took years of planning and millions (maybe even billions) of dollars for Huawei, one of the largest companies in the world, to start selling phones in the west at any scale. That has slowed thanks to U.S. trade laws and their effect on Huawei’s ability to do business, but it shows how difficult it is for any company to make an impact in the western market.

When we go buy a new phone, we will automatically be a little skeptical that any brand can make a phone that’s as good as a Samsung or Apple phone. It’s not completely our fault because both companies make excellent products and have mindshare that we can’t help but notice. But still, we are pre-conditioned to look at a Samsung or Apple phone first and most of us will never even consider buying a Fairphone 3.