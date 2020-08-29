Dodgers call up high-ranked prospect Gavin Lux

One of the highest-ranked prospects in all of Major League Baseball has been called up to the big leagues on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled highly touted infield prospect Gavin Lux from their alternate training site, the team announced.
The 22-year-old has appeared in just one game for the Dodgers this season, going 0-for-3 at the plate. Last season, he played in 23 games for L.A., averaging .240 at the plate with RBI, two home runs and a .705 OPS.
At the start of the 2020 season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts surprisingly optioned Lux to the team’s alternate training site because he felt the young infielder wasn’t ready to start the season on the major league roster after arriving late to training camp.
According to MLB Pipeline, Lux is the No. 2-ranked prospect in all of baseball.
