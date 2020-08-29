Did Something Burp? It Was an Earthquake

During earthquakes, spider webs of faults open up below ground, allowing gases deep within our planet to percolate upward. Researchers have now compiled the first long-term record that shows a relationship between earthquakes and the release of carbon dioxide gas.

While the amount of carbon dioxide released by tectonic activity is a pittance compared with the billions of tons that human activity pumps into the atmosphere each year, the research published Wednesday in Science Advances sheds light on the planet’s climate-controlling carbon cycle.

“It’s modulating Earth’s climate on geological scales,” said James Muirhead, a geologist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, not involved in the research who praised the data set a team of Italian scientists had collected.

The results could also potentially pave the way toward forecasting seismic activity.

The region around Italy’s central Apennine Mountains, roughly an hour east of Rome, is riddled with faults. Devastating earthquakes have repeatedly struck the area, including the L’Aquila earthquake in 2009. That temblor, which killed hundreds of people, made headlines again in 2012 when a judge ruled that seven Italian earthquake experts were guilty of manslaughter because they had failed to warn nearby residents of the potential risk. The area’s seismic activity has been linked to escaping carbon dioxide.