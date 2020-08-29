Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans not close on contract extension?

The Houston Texans are determined to sign star Deshaun Watson to a contract extension before the year ends, preferably before the NFL season begins. They might be running out of time, especially considering the state of the negotiations.

Watson, who is coming off a season in which he was an NFL MVP candidate, is still under contract for two years after Houston exercised his fifth-year option. With salaries for quarterbacks skyrocketing, the Texans are determined to sign Watson before the Dallas Cowboys extend Dak Prescott.

Latest on Watson, Texans contract negotiations

While Houston’s coach and general manager Bill O’Brien is tight-lipped about negotiations, talks started months ago. Watson confirmed the ongoing discussions before training camp and he wants to stay in Houston despite frustrations about the laughable DeAndre Hopkins’ trade.

Understandably, the Texans want a long-term contract done before the Cowboys extend Prescott. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes set the bar with a record-setting 10-year extension, but Watson is seeking a short-term deal so that he can be a free agent before his age-30 season.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it’s part of why Watson and the Texans aren’t particularly close on an extension. The 24-year-old quarterback is insisting on a short-term deal, while the Texans want him to sign for five-plus years.

It’s the same issue that prevented Prescott and the Cowboys from agreeing to a contract extension. Fortunately for the Texans, they almost certainly don’t need to worry about Watson leaving since he is still under his rookie contract until 2022.

While there isn’t much momentum right now with the ongoing talks, both Watson and the Texans seem to have a financial figure in mind. He is expected to land a new deal worth at least $40 million annually, which would make him the second-highest-paid player in the NFL.

With Watson coming off a season with 34 total touchdowns and a playoff victory, the Texans know they must pay him. In the end, we expect he’ll land the contract he desires with a four-year extension that will make him one of the NFL’s richest players.