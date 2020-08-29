Cryptocurrency news from Japan: Aug. 23 – Aug. 28 in review
This week’s headlines from Japan included one of country’s leaders describing creator Satoshi Nakamoto’s dream as meaningful, LayerX Labs collaborating with a Japanese university for blockchain research, the FINSUM blockchain conference hosts notable discussion on security tokens offerings, and the head of Monex Group saying Japan is falling behind the U.S. on STOs.
Check out some of this week’s crypto and blockchain headlines, originally reported by Cointelegraph Japan.
