Crypto market remains bullish as $1B in Bitcoin derivatives expire By Cointelegraph

Crypto market remains bullish as $1B in Bitcoin derivatives expire
derivatives witnessed a major expiry event with a notional value of over $1 billion. Today, $272 million of Bitcoin futures expired on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, while over 65,000 Bitcoin options contracts expired across Deribit, CME and OKEx, having a notional value of over $740 million.
Usually, major expiry events bring about a considerable change in volatility and price that can be seen through derivatives volumes, open interest and even put/call ratios. The Bitcoin (BTC) derivatives market, consisting mainly of Bitcoin futures and options, has grown multifold in 2020. This growth has seen the relationship between BTC’s price and the derivatives market deepen.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.