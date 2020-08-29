Cronulla Sharks’ Braydon Trindall denied try never seen before against Cowboys

The Cronulla Sharks were in cruise control against the Cowboys on Saturday night in Kogarah but during the game they found an all new way not to score a try.

Sharks star Jesse Ramien was weaving his way to the try-line, dodging North Queensland players before he was stopped and held upright.

Just as it seemed the play was dead, Braydon Trindall then cheekily raked the ball from his own teammate and scored right at his feet.

“I’ve never seen that before!” Fox Sports commentator Andrew Voss exclaimed.

“He didn’t pass it, Trindall has stolen it!”

“How smart was that from Braydon Trindall,” added league legend Greg Alexander.

“He ripped the ball out of Jesse Ramien’s hands.”

Unfortunately the bizarre try didn’t stand as the Bunker reviewed the play and found that Ramien had obstructed the Cowboys from making a tackle.

“What a shame that a unique moment will not figure in the highlights of the match,” Voss said.

“I’ve never seen a halfback steal the ball off his own player.”

Youngster Trindall was in all the action at Kogarah.

It was just his third NRL game, playing in Shaun Johnson’s place after the Kiwi star aggravated a groin injury at training.