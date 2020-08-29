Covid-19: 115 more people die, taking SA’s death toll to 13 743

An additional 115 people have died of Covid-19, taking the country’s death toll to 13 743, Health Minster Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

Of the 115 new fatalities, 47 are from Gauteng, 18 from Mpumalanga, 16 from the North West, 14 from KwaZulu-Natal, 10 from the Eastern Cape and 10 from the Western Cape.

As of Friday, there were 620 132 confirmed cases, up by 1 846 from the day before.

“Our recoveries now stand at 533 935, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%,” Mkhize added.

Gauteng is home to 208 579, or 33.6%, of the cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 111 863, or 18%, and the Western Cape with 105 507, or 17%.

The Northern Cape has the lowest number of cases at 10 043, or 1.6%.