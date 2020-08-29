Coronavirus: Macron doesn’t rule out new nationwide lockdown

French president Emmanuel Macron said that “nothing, in theory, can be excluded” as he spoke to reporters on Friday about the current second of wave of coronavirus in the country.

“I would not have learned much from what we have lived through for eight months if I said I totally excluded it”, he said.

France registered over 7,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday, up from several hundred a day since levels recorded in May and June.

This is partly due to increased testing, but the rate of positive cases has nonetheless increased to 30 positive tests per 100,000 people in 20% of the country’s regions, a figure that was in the single digits a month ago.

The government also promised this week to further increase testing capacity — after coming under fire for shortages of masks and tests when the virus first ravaged France.

Macron also said he will do everything it can to prevent a new nationwide lockdown by “learning to live with the virus”, adding that the government favours regional measures to stop the outbreaks.

Paris introduced compulsory face-covering on Friday, while people across the whole country will have to wear masks at work from Tuesday.

“We must bring everyone back to work,” Macron said.

At the same , the government is going ahead with plans to send France’s almost 13 million students back to school on Tuesday.

The French president also called for more European coordination in terms of travel limitations, as more and more countries impose restrictions.

“Let’s have the same criteria,” he said. “Let’s not repeat the errors of March”.