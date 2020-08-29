Colin Kaepernick thanked LeBron James after NBA strike

LeBron James hasn’t been shy about sharing his feelings this week following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

James played a role in the NBA’s strike, and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick reached out to the Los Angeles Lakers star to thank him for bringing social justice issues to light.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ryan Young, Kaepernick wrote to James in a letter, which James posted to his Instagram story:

“Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice. Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. “Thank you for staying true.”

James and Chris Paul were part of a small group of players who received advice from former President Barack Obama in recent days as players tried to decide how to proceed amid the ongoing social justice protests.

The Milwaukee Bucks were a driving force behind the strike on Thursday following Blake’s shooting in Wisconsin. Milwaukee versus the Orlando Magic was the first game to be postponed on Thursday, and every other team followed in support of the movement.

The strike and postponement also reached other leagues as well. Various NFL teams canceled training camp on Thursday. The WNBA also opted to skip games. The NHL decided to not play games on Thursday or Friday.