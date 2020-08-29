Cliff Robinson’s death draws strong reaction from NBA community: ‘RIP Uncle Cliff’

The NBA world mourned the death of former All-Star Cliff Robinson on Saturday morning. He was 53.

Robinson started his career with the Trail Blazers, playing in Portland from 1989–1997. He then played for four other teams (Suns, Pistons, Warriors and Nets) before retiring in 2007. He became an NBA All-Star in 1994 and won NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1993. In 2000 and 2002, he earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors.

In total, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA while averaging 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 1,380 career games. His No. 00 jersey was retired at UConn, where he played all four years in college. He helped lead the Huskies to an NIT Championship in 1988.

As news of his death surfaced, people in the NBA community reflected on the impact of the man affectionately known as “Uncle Cliffy.”

