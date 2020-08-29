Christian Petracca goal decides Melbourne thrilling win over St Kilda, Simon Goodwin slams ARC review sytem

Controversy has reigned supreme in a thrilling contest between Melbourne and St Kilda after a game-deciding goal from Christian Petracca was sent upstars for a review.

The incident occurred with just over six minutes left in the contest, after Petracca kicked his fourth goal with an incredible show of strength in Melbourne’s 8. 4. (52) to 7. 7. (49) win at Traeger Park in Alice Springs.

With the Demons holding a four-point lead, Petracca was being tackled by Saints defender Callum Wilkie but managed to somehow get a kick away.

As the ball dribbled towards the goal line, St Kilda’s Dougal Howard made a despairing dive in an attempt to get a finger on the ball before it crossed the line.

Christian Petracca kicked a remarkable final quarter goal with two Saints defenders hanging off him (Getty)

The goal went to a video review, but while one camera angle showed that Howard had indeed touched the ball, the usual goalpost camera was unavailable in Alice Springs, therefore leaving the umpires unable to determine if the ball was touched before or after the line.

Petracca’s goal was awarded after there was not enough evidence to overturn the goal umpire’s soft signal.

The lack of the goal line camera being available sparked a debate over whether there should be universal facilities at every AFL venue.

The contentious goal proved to be the difference between the two sides after Tim Membrey got a goal back for St Kilda just minutes after the Petracca goal, setting up a grandstand finish between the two sides.

In a match which could determine whether Melbourne plays finals or not, its big names stood up, with skipper Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver and Petracca among the best.

Despite the result going his side’s way this time, Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin took aim at the AFL’s controversial ARC review system after the game.

“I spoke about this a while ago around the importance of actually getting it right,” he said in his press conference.

“If we can’t get the technology to the point where you can’t make accurate calls, it’s better off not having it.

Agony and ecstasy: The Demons celebrate at the final siren while the Saints slump to the turf (Getty)

“It was there designed for real obvious ones, but when you’re trying to pick up touched ones from a fair way out or right on the goal line, you need the technology at every venue.

Following the match, St Kilda coach Brett Ratten said Howard believed he touched the ball before it crossed the line.

“He thought he touched the ball. The umpire was there in a pretty good position, (but) there’s no real review here, it is what it is,” Ratten said in his press conference.

However, the player of the match proved to be star recruit Steven May, who continued his strong second season with the club, finishing with 22 disposals and marks.

The result vaulted the Demons into the top eight, leap-frogging the GWS Giants on percentage after their win earlier in the day over Fremantle.

St Kilda’s top four chances took a hit after the loss, with the Saints now placed sixth on the ladder with 32 points from 14 games.