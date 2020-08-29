Choetech iPhone and Apple Watch charger review

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

When it comes to powering up your devices each night, the options are nearly endless. Low-priced offerings and high-end solutions are available across a wide range of styles. A recent addition to the market comes from accessory-maker Choetech. With a sleek base, included charging puck for Apple Watch, and all the necessary cables, this model eliminates any additional work on your part. And it’s less costly than many of the alternatives we’ve explored before. You’ll find a brief overview and our full review of the Choetech Charging Station down below.

Choetech includes everything needed to power-up your gear

These types of all-in-one power solutions have been flooding the market in recent years. A particular turning point came when Apple introduced wireless charging across each of its main mobile-focused products: iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. In the time since, we’ve seen a variety of options pop up on the market.

Choetech’s answer arrives with two spots to charge your devices. A dedicated and fully-integrated Apple Watch charging puck sits on the left, while a traditional Qi pad can be found on the right side.

Wireless charging speeds up to 10W are available for Android devices with iPhones topping out at 7.5W. The integrated Apple Watch charging puck going at the usual 5W.

Choetech also ships its wireless charging system with an included cable and power block. Many products that we see in this category skip the included extras and require users to bring their own Apple Watch charging puck to the party.

Other notable specs include:

Zinc-alloy makes the surface more smooth, wear-resistant, anti-erosion

With the non-slip silicone, just place the phone on the charger and get a charge

The Apple Watch magnetic charging part is designed to be foldable, which can be placed flat or stand

This 2-in-1 portable wireless charging station enables you to charge with Phone / Apple Watch / AirPods simultaneously

The charger can be placed flat or stand portable to bring out for travel

Tested with 9to5Toys

We’ve reviewed a handful of these types of all-in-one chargers in recent months across the 9to5 network. It’s particularly interesting to put this two-in-one option up against the latest charger from Nomad, which offers the closest thing to AirPower but costs notably more.

At around $60, there are a handful of perks that come with spending a little bit more on this Choetech charger. Notably, it includes all of the cables and a wall adapter needed to get started. An integrated Apple Watch puck is also a big perk. Typically we only see those things included on chargers around $100 or more.

What I particularly like about this option from Choetech is its slim design that blends in relatively well. The white and gray casing mostly goes along with Apple styling, and it doesn’t take up too much room on your nightstand.

In my testing, the proclaimed charging speeds appeared to be right on. But with all of these multi-device products, it can be easy to miss the Qi coils if you quickly toss your phone on the charger. Make sure it’s on there as intended or you’ll wake up with a dead phone in the morning.

To wrap this one up, I’d offer two thoughts. It’s easy for products like these to be lost in the shuffle. It’s neither premium nor budget-friendly.

But that’s also the beauty. Many folks aren’t willing to sell out another $100 after spending $1,500 on an iPhone and Watch. If the budget options from other brands leave you wanting more, then this Choetech charger is certainly worth a look.

