Coco Liu / Nikkei Asian Review:
China updates its export control list, adding AI tech including “personalized content recommendations based on data analysis,rdquo;, which may affect TikTok US sale — Popular video app’s powerful algorithm likely to face ‘dual-use,rsquo; restrictions,nbsp; — HONG KONG — Beijing …
China updates its export control list, adding AI tech including "personalized content recommendations based on data analysis,quot;, which may affect TikTok US sale (Coco Liu/Nikkei Asian Review)
Coco Liu / Nikkei Asian Review: