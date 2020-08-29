China updates its export control list, adding AI tech including "personalized content recommendations based on data analysis,quot;, which may affect TikTok US sale (Coco Liu/Nikkei Asian Review)

Coco Liu / Nikkei Asian Review:

China updates its export control list, adding AI tech including “personalized content recommendations based on data analysis,rdquo;, which may affect TikTok US sale  —  Popular video app’s powerful algorithm likely to face ‘dual-use,rsquo; restrictions,nbsp; —  HONG KONG — Beijing …

