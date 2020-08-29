Check out Tiger Shroff’s sweet post on his idol Michael Jackson’s birth anniversary

Tiger Shroff loves dancing and we all know about it. The actor is a great dancer and in the younger lot of actors he is easily the baap of dancing in Bollywood. The actor idolizes King of dance Michael Jackson and today on his birth anniversary he shared a special post.

Tiger Shroff shared a video where we see him acing the same steps as Michael Jackson. Tiger Shroff is paying tribute to his idol and the legend at one of his stage performances and his steps are same as Michael Jackson. He has captioned the video saying, ‘Happy birthday king.’

While it’s obvious that no one can match up to Michael Jackson’s steps, it’s also hard not to notice how perfectly the young actor aces the legend’s steps without any flaw. Check it out for yourself!







Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 and will now be seen in Heropanti 2 and in the desi remake of Rambo.