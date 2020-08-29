Charlie Dixon issues emphatic response to trade rumours in Port Adelaide win over Sydney

Port Adelaide forward Charlie Dixon has emphatically answered rumours that he could be leaving the club with a four-goal performance against the Sydney Swans.

Dixon was back to his unstoppable best in the Power’s 11. 7. (73) to 7. 5. (47) win over the Swans at the Adelaide Oval as Port Adelaide consolidated its position at the top of the AFL ladder.

The 29-year-old added 13 disposals and five marks to his four majors, which included one sensational solo effort in the fourth quarter where he turned Swans defender Lewis Melican inside out from the pocket.

Dixon’s exploits up forward were well-supplemented by veteran Robbie Gray, who finished with 27 disposals and two goals, while Tom Rockliff, Ollie Wines and Travis Boak also won plenty of the ball.

After a quiet couple of weeks, Dixon was back to his imposing best against the Swans (Getty)

Interestingly, following his performance, Dixon was forced to confront Mark Ricciuto on the boundary line for an interview, the man who stoked the trade rumours at the start of the week.

Speaking on Triple M Adelaide on Monday, Ricciuto suggested that Dixon had been offered a four-year deal by the Brisbane Lions.

Dixon was questioned about Ricciuto’s rumour a few days later.

“What else have they got to talk about down here? People are going to talk, that’s what you guys do, you speculate in the media,” Dixon said on AFL Tonight.

Ollie Wines was once again among the best for Port Adelaide in a workman-like performance (Getty)

“You’ve got to talk about something. Yeah, whatever, I don’t really mind.”

Sydney’s efforts were led by 150th-gamer Jake Lloyd, who was prolific down back once again with 31 disposals and seven marks.

Ken Hinkley’s side will now go into its Round 15 bye at the top of the ladder after Geelong had briefly knocked the Power off its perch on Friday night.

The Swans will continue their season with a clash against Melbourne at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns next Thursday.