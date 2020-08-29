Chadwick Boseman Connection With Angela Bassett

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family.”
Perhaps the most touching words came from fellow Black Panther actor Angela Bassett, who played the mother of his character, T’Challa.
First, Angela posted pictures of herself and Chadwick with a broken heart emoji as the caption.
Then, she posted a picture of the two embracing.
In the caption, she said, “It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther.”
She explained that during the Black Panther premiere party, Chadwick reminded her of the day she’d received an honorary degree from Howard University.
Chadwick had been the student to escort her that day at Howard, his alma mater.
“And here we were,” Angela continued, “years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son.”
“I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience.”
Angela added that Chadwick’s “dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal.”
“So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother… All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince,” she concluded.
You can read Angela’s full post below.
