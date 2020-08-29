Boxing News | Jeff Horn was gassed after two rounds against Tim Tszyu, cornerman reveals

Jeff Horn was gone after just two rounds in his loss against Tim Tszyu, a long-time corner man of the former world champion has revealed.

In an admission that will raise more questions about Horn’s conditioning, cut man Stephen Edwards said that Horn was out of gas almost from the start of his eight-round TKO loss in Townsville.

“By the end of the second round I thought Jeff was gassed,” Edwards, who has worked with Horn for seven years, told The Sunday Telegraph. “He got by on pure heart from that point.

“From round five onwards there were some robust discussions in our corner about where the fight was heading.”

Tim Tszyu pushes Jeff Horn against the ropes in their fight. (Getty)

Horn was knocked down in round three and again in round six. For all his class and courage, he was never in the fight.

Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton has copped a barrage of criticism for arguing against stopping the fight after eight rounds. Edwards said that he wanted the fight stopped, as it eventually was, and indicated that he would be happy to see Horn retire from boxing.

“Jeff had taken a lot of punishment,” Edwards said. “His legs were gone, his power was gone, his speed was gone and he had no petrol left. We were way behind on the scorecards.

“Because I care so much about Jeff I couldn’t allow him to go back out. Jeff’s a warrior and if he’d had something left he’d have told us to let him go on.”

Horn will forever be remembered for beating boxing icon Manny Pacquaio to claim the WBO welterweight world title but at 32, looked vastly over-matched against rising star Tszyu, 25.