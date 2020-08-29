Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Dead At 43, Colon Cancer

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43. According to his social media accounts, it was revealed that the actor had stage four colon cancer.
“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the official statement read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”
“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. “
“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
Chadwick reportedly died in his home, with his wife Taylor Simone Ledward, and family by his side.
