Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes away at 43 due to cancer

Black Panther was one of the most special superhero films in Hollywood for many reasons and Chadwick Boseman who played the lead role won everyone’s heart. However today people across the globe are hit with the most disturbing and shocking news of Chadwick Boseman passing away.

Chadwick Boseman took his last breath in LA. He was suffering from cancer. The actor lived with his wife and family in LA and had them by his side when he left us for heavenly abode. Chadwick’s family posted a public statement on his social media where they said that he was suffering from colon cancer for the past four years but never wished to tell his fans or talk about it publically. Excerpts from the statement reads, “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.” The actor was truly a fighter and left us too soon leaving too many memories behind at the movies and off screen too.

— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 29, 2020







Earlier this year, netizens were quite surprised when they had seen Chadwick Boseman’s pictures and his alarming weight loss. His film Black Panther was Hollywood’s first superhero film that was ever nominated at the Academy under The Best Picture category. His stint in Avengers: Endgame was yet again terrific and created histrionics at the box-office.