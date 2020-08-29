‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at age 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown, has died of cancer at the age for 43.

Boseman died in his home in Los Angeles with his wife and parents by his side. He never spoke of his illness publicly.

In a statement they said. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many films you have come to love so much”.

Born in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Harvard University and had small roles in television before his first star turn in 2013 when he portrayed the baseball star, Robinson, and captured the attention of Hollywood.

He would go on to star in Marvel movies and his character T’Challa’s iconic Wakanda Forever salute would reverberate around the world after the release of Black Panther two years ago.

The film was the first major studio superhero movie featuring a predominantly African-American cast and was nominated for for six oscars, including Best Picture, winning three.

However it wasn’t just his talent on the screen which received plaudits, leading US Civil rights group, the NAACP praised Boseman, saying he showed how to conquer adversity with grace.

Boseman’s death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media from colleagues and former co-stars – Captain America star Chris Evans called him a “true original. He was a deeply committed and curious artist. He has so much work left still to create”

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted that Boseman “inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want – even super heros”.