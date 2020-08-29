Bitcoin price holds key support level as focus shifts back to $12,000 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price holds key support level as focus shifts back to $12,000
As the price of (BTC) showed weakness in the past week, the crucial support zone around $11,200, nevertheless, held. Several arguments were given for the volatility throughout the week with Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole and the expiration of futures and options occurring over the past few days.
But more importantly, the crucial support level at $11,200 didn’t break, which means the focus now shifts back toward the resistance level at $12,000.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.