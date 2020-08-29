Binance and Oasis Labs launch intelligence sharing platform for exchanges By Cointelegraph

Binance and Oasis Labs launch intelligence sharing platform for exchanges
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has teamed up with privacy-centric blockchain-powered cloud computing developers Oasis Labs to fight fraud in the crypto sector.
Oasis was announced as the inaugural member and primary infrastructure provider for the Binance-led CryptoSafe Alliance on August 27.
