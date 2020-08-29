Binance and Oasis Labs launch intelligence sharing platform for exchanges By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has teamed up with privacy-centric blockchain-powered cloud computing developers Oasis Labs to fight fraud in the crypto sector.

Oasis was announced as the inaugural member and primary infrastructure provider for the Binance-led CryptoSafe Alliance on August 27.

