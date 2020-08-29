Bill Belichick shares biggest change he’d make to NFL rule book

Bill Belichick is widely considered one of the most brilliant and innovative minds in football, having won an astonishing six Super Bowls during his time as head coach of the New England Patriots. With Belichick being one of the game’s great strategists and thinkers, people are naturally curious to know what he would change about the NFL if he could.

Belichick recently revealed at least one thing he’d change: the penalty for a pass interference call, as he believes the college football rules are better.

“I think probably the one thing that is worth looking at is just the college pass interference rules,” Belichick said on the “Rich Eisen Show” this week. “I know why it’s what it is, and I also know why it’s different in college, and you could argue both sides of it. But it’s a big penalty, and sometimes those are just tough calls. So I think that’s worth looking at.”

Currently, college football caps out pass interference calls at 15 yards, meaning that even on a Hail Mary, the offense can gain only 15 yards if the defense commits pass interference. In the NFL, the ball is moved up to wherever the penalty occurs and is an automatic first down, meaning that offenses can gain massive chunks of yards while getting a new set of downs if pass interference is called.

The argument against Belichick would be that defenses would essentially be able to stop any deep throws late in games by simply committing pass interference, knowing that they would be giving up only 15 yards rather than a deep play. However, 15 yards is no small amount to give up, so that would apply only to specific situations.

Pass interference remains among the most divisive penalties in the NFL, as the league unsuccessfully tried to implement PI challenges following the controversial no-call against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game two seasons ago.

Belichick also spoke about the NFL and NCAA having a more cohesive, unified rule book that would allow for players to have the same rules on every level so they are more prepared for the NFL rules when they enter the league.