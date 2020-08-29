Bell offering $45/25GB win-back offer to some former customers

Bell is emailing some customers with an excellent win-back offer of $45 per month for 25GB of data.
The Quebec-based national carrier has sent out emails with the offer to former customers, according to a post on RedFlagDeals (RFD). Win-back offers are often sent out to customers when they switch carriers in an attempt to get them back. While win-backs can be common, it’s rare to see one this good (I once received a win-back offer from Bell that was the same as its in-market plans).
The email shared on RFD details the offer, noting that customers who switch will get an “exclusive Unlimited Data plan for $45/mo.” Bell, like Rogers and Telus, offers unlimited plans with a cap of high-speed data. In the case of this win-back plan, customers would get 25GB of high-speed data each month. If they use up that data, Bell throttles data speed to a maximum of 512Kbps, but customers can keep using data at the lower speed. There are no data overages.
Along with the 25GB of data, the plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited Canada-wide text, video and picture messaging.
The email also notes that customers can bring their own phone or get one from Bell using the company’s ‘SmartPay’ device financing. Further, the email says that Bell’s $40 connection fee applies, and the offer is exclusive for the recipient of the email.
Still, the $45/25GB offer is quite good, all things considered. Bell doesn’t show win-back offers like this on its website, but the closest in-market plan available is $75/20GB. That’s a promotional plan — normally it costs $95 per month to get 20GB.
Moreover, Bell also recently rolled out some excellent promotional plans for prepaid customers who migrated to postpaid plans. Granted, those deals aren’t as good as $45/25GB, but they’re not bad either.