Barack Obama’s Reaction To Chadwick Boseman’s Death

What an incredible loss 💔.

On Friday, 43-year-old Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.


In a statement shared on his social media accounts, representatives for the actor wrote that he was “a true fighter” who “persevered through it all.”

Fans and celebrities alike were shocked by the news and flooded social media with heartfelt tributes and praise for the actor.

I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon.

@chadwickboseman It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here.

And on Saturday, former president Barack Obama took to Twitter to share his own memory of Chadwick.

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7

“Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson,” he said. “You could tell right away that he was blessed.”

“To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain — what a use of his years,” he concluded.


At last year’s SAG Awards, Chadwick quoted Nina Simone’s “Young, Gifted, and Black” in a powerful acceptance speech noting the importance of Black Panther.

We mourn the loss of @chadwickboseman. He was a brilliant actor who brought strength to our screens. His legacy will never be forgotten. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.

What an incredible loss. RIP 💔.

