Barack Obama’s Reaction To Chadwick Boseman’s Death

What an incredible loss 💔.
On Friday, 43-year-old Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.
In a statement shared on his social media accounts, representatives for the actor wrote that he was “a true fighter” who “persevered through it all.”
Fans and celebrities alike were shocked by the news and flooded social media with heartfelt tributes and praise for the actor.
And on Saturday, former president Barack Obama took to Twitter to share his own memory of Chadwick.
“Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson,” he said. “You could tell right away that he was blessed.”
“To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain — what a use of his years,” he concluded.
At last year’s SAG Awards, Chadwick quoted Nina Simone’s “Young, Gifted, and Black” in a powerful acceptance speech noting the importance of Black Panther.
What an incredible loss. RIP 💔.
