‘Avengers’ Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

WENN

Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson and Chris Pratt are mourning the profound loss of the ‘Black Panther’ star, as comedian/filmmaker Jordan Peele admits that news is ‘a crushing blow.’

–

The MCU family is in mourning over the loss of one of their own, Chadwick Boseman. After his family broke the sad news on Friday, August 28, his colleagues, including some of the “Avengers” franchise stars, quickly took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Mark Ruffalo wrote, “All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman.” He remembered the “Black Panther” star, “What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

Brie Larson posted on her Twitter account a picture of her posing with Chadwick along with a statement which read, “Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure.”

“I’m honored to have the memories I have,” she continued, captioning the post with a broken heart emoji. “The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.”

Don Cheadle, who shared the same birthday, November 29, with Chadwick, tweeted, “i will miss you, birthday brother. You were always light and love to me. my god … forever and ever …”

Chris Pratt added, “This is such devastating news. We’re praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person.” He also posted a picture of smiling Chadwick on his Instagram page and captioned it, “My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul.”

<br />

Marvel Studios has also released a statement on Chadwick’s passing, writing, “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.”

“Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson recalled his memory of Chadwick, “When Ryan Coogler first introduced the cast of Black Panther at ComicCon in 2016, I was on the floor in the dark watching, crying, knowing that I was witnessing cinema history. I felt such hope. To lose Chadwick Boseman now, in these times, is just unspeakablly sad.”

Kerry Washington took to her own account to pay tribute to the SAG Award-winning actor, describing him as “a warrior of light til the very end. A true king.” She added, I am without words. May he rise in power.”

Comedian/filmmaker Jordan Peele tweeted, “This is a crushing blow,” while Issa Rae simply wrote, “This broke me.”

Chadwick, who was known for his roles in the critically-acclaimed film “Marshall” (2017) and Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther” (2018), died on Friday at 43 years old after quietly battling colon cancer for four years. His family said in a statement, “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. … ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”