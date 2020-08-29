Anti-lockdown protesters gather in London calling coronavirus a ‘hoax’

More than a thousand protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square in London on Saturday calling coronavirus a hoax and demanding an end to lockdown restrictions.

Many carried banners saying “Fake News,” or “Masks are Muzzles” and rejecting any mandatory vaccination programmes.

A similar protest was held in Berlin on Saturday, although on a much larger scale.

The “Unite For Freedom” march started in Trafalgar Square at noon.

Activist Sonia Poulton, who was part of the protest, said: “People are coming today to make their voices heard against mandatory vaccinations, mandatory masks, mandatory anything really. No more lockdowns, no more second wave business”.

Police officers, wearing masks, attended the event but did not intervene despite the lack of social distancing at the large gathering.





In Berlin, around 18,000 attended a mass protest in the German capital against coronavirus curbs but 3,000 police moved in to disband it after marchers failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.

“Unfortunately, we have no other option,” Berlin police said on Twitter, adding people had failed to comply with the safety conditions of the march.

Police had been preparing for possible violence as activists opposed to measures to contain the virus urged social media followers across Europe to arm themselves and gather in Berlin.

Earlier this week the city banned the protest but a German regional court overnight gave the final go-ahead by overruling the earlier decision.

Until now Germany has managed the coronavirus crisis better than many of its European counterparts, with rigorous testing helping to hold down infections and deaths.

But new daily infections have accelerated in recent weeks, as in much of the world.

On Friday, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens to keep up their guard against the virus. “This is a serious matter, as serious as it’s ever been, and you need to carry on taking it seriously,” she said.







Protesters had gathered before the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin ahead of the march with signs reading “Stop the corona lies” and “Merkel must go”.

About two hundred anti-mask activists also held a rally in Paris to protest against sanitary measures with slogans such as “No to the health dictatorship” and “Let our children breathe”