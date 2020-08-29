Ankita Lokhande reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s whatsapp chats leaked by Shweta Singh Kirti

After Rhea Chakraborty gave an interview to a leading news channel and claimed that all what is said about her are just false allegations, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has now revealed some more details about Rhea.

On Friday night Shweta posted some screenshots of whatsapp chats from her Twitter account. In these whatsapp chats, which are dated at different times and days last year, one can read Rhea Chakraborty asking for a doobie (slang for cannabis cigarettes). The actress is asking her and Sushant’s friends to score some doobies for her. There are even whatsapp group chats were she is asking and checking about the cannabis cigarette. Shweta posted these screenshots saying ‘What was going on… #ArrestCulpritsofSSR.’



Soon Ankita Lokhande quoted the tweet and replied saying, ‘Shocked !!!’ . She quoted the other set of screenshots sounding completely taken aback by the chats and said, ‘What’

Shocked !!! https://t.co/p34yHPr3eC

— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 28, 2020







What ? https://t.co/2wGngXwb10

— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 28, 2020

Looks like the late actor’s ex-girlfriend is truly disturbed with these chats and the tweets.