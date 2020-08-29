Alex Rodriguez’s unsavory past with MLB a factor in failed Mets bid?

Alex Rodriguez made a serious effort to purchase the New York Mets, but his bid appears to have fallen short.

The Mets entered into an exclusive negotiating window with hedge fund manager Steve Cohen on Friday, and a deal is considered likely. That leaves the Rodriguez group, which also includes Jennifer Lopez, as the apparent runners-up.

While Rodriguez was viewed as a serious bidder, there are clear reasons that he wasn’t the favorite in MLB circles. One of those reasons was money. The Rodriguez group didn’t have as much cash access as Cohen, and this was a clear concern for MLB. Some in the league feared that the Mets might be put into a similar situation as the Miami Marlins after Derek Jeter’s group purchased them.