A look at how Saudi Arabia's gaming scene has dramatically evolved, especially for women, as the country loosens gender restrictions on esports (Mehr Nadeem/Rest of World)

Mehr Nadeem / Rest of World:

A look at how Saudi Arabia’s gaming scene has dramatically evolved, especially for women, as the country loosens gender restrictions on esports  —  In April 2012, three college juniors — Felwa, Tasnim, and Najla — waited anxiously on the campus of Prince Sultan University in Riyadh.

