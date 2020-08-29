A look at how Saudi Arabia's gaming scene has dramatically evolved, especially for women, as the country loosens gender restrictions on esports (Mehr Nadeem/Rest of World)

Mehr Nadeem / Rest of World:
A look at how Saudi Arabia’s gaming scene has dramatically evolved, especially for women, as the country loosens gender restrictions on esports — In April 2012, three college juniors — Felwa, Tasnim, and Najla — waited anxiously on the campus of Prince Sultan University in Riyadh.
