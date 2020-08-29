3 reasons why Yearn.finance YFI price just hit a new high of $18K By Cointelegraph

The term price discovery refers to when an asset hits a new record high and markets seek a new peak. YFI entered price discovery for the first time in 8 days, after achieving its previous peak at $16,666.

YFI, the native token of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) giant yearn.finance, achieved a new all-time high. It soared by 30% in the last 12 hours from $14,017 to $18,169, entering price discovery.

