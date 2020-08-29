3 key metrics show bulls control Bitcoin price despite $12K resistance By Cointelegraph

3 key metrics show bulls control Bitcoin price despite $12K resistance
(BTC) price dropped by as much as 10% this week and while this might be scary for day traders, the 3-day chart shows the downside move hardly made a dent on the current market structure.
This holds especially true when considering that the $12,500 level hasn’t been touched in over 13 months. Currently, analysts are making $16,000 price targets partially due to a CME gap and the expectation that U.S. inflation will rise higher.
