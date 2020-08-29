17 dead after two-storey Xiangfen restaurant collapses

Seventeen people have been killed in China after a two-storey restaurant collapsed during a gathering Saturday morning (local ), state media said.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 28 other people were injured in the accident, including seven in serious condition.

The restaurant was in Shanxi province’s Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometres southwest of Beijing.

Hundreds of rescue workers, wearing hardhats and face masks, searched for trapped people in a daylong operation.

