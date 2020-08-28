YouTuber Landon Clifford’s Wife Reveals He Took His Own Life After Struggling With Depression

Instagram

Coming clean about how her husband died, Camryn Clifford also opens up about 19-year-old Landon’s drug abuse issue after she got pregnant with their second daughter.

YouTube star Camryn Clifford has come clean about the manner of her husband Landon Clifford‘s death, days after confirming his passing. On Friday, August 28, the 19-year-old widow released a new YouTube video, admitting, “This is definitely going to be the hardest video that I’ve ever had to make.”

After warning her fans that the video may not be suitable for those who “are easily triggered,” she detailed what happened to her husband leading to his death. “It’s a very important story to be hold and it’s my job to tell it, but it’s not an easy story to tell, at all,” so she said in her introduction.

While Camryn said she has always been open with her battles with anxiety and depression, the mother of two revealed that her husband had been privately struggling with anxiety and depression and had been living with ADHD. She said that Landon started falling into depression while she got pregnant with their second daughter, Delilah.

“There was other things going on with our lives that we didn’t really talk about,” she said, noting that the pregnancy was a mutual decision between the couple. “Many factors just kind of contributed to the fact that his mental health just wasn’t really great at the time.”

Landon went to see a psychiatrist and was prescribed medications. Camryn told viewers that the prescriptions were addictive and over time, Landon began abusing his medications by taking his ADHD medication in the morning to feel happy and productive and then taking his anti-anxiety medication at night to calm down and sleep, even though he was only supposed to take it when he was having a panic attack.

Camryn said she wasn’t aware he was abusing his medications at first. After their second baby was born, they were “both really happy” for a short time, but “it hit us really hard” when they started adjusting to having two kids. The couple decided to take a break from YouTube and the husband and wife lived separately with their families as they worked on their mental health and, for Landon, to get off of the drugs.

They eventually reunited and got into healthier habits while Landon only continued taking his anti-depressants. However, on August 13, Camryn could tell that “something was wrong.” She recalled her husband apologizing to her, “He said he was sorry for everything he put me through. It was really hard on me when I was pregnant and he was heavy in his addiction and he wasn’t himself during that time and he was apologizing to me for everything.”

Landon then said he was going to take a bath, but after 30 minutes when Camryn checked on him, the bath was empty. She searched the entire house and “then I went into the garage and when I opened the garage I saw him, he had hung himself and he didn’t look alive,” Camryn said. “He was very pale and I was in so much shock. It took me a second to realize that it was actually happening. I ran to the kitchen, I grabbed a knife and I cut him down.”

Paramedics were able to get a pulse and brought him to the hospital, but he was declared brain dead on August 18 after spending days in a coma. He was registered as an organ donor and the family decided to let him go.

“There was no note, no explanation, but I know him very well. I’ll never truly know the answer, but I know Landon and I know he was not thinking rationally,” she continued. “He’s a very impulsive person and he does things without thinking. I think he felt guilty about how everything has gone for the past year and I think he just felt like a burden and we’d be better off without him, which is so far from the truth.”

“I am heartbroken. Collette is confused. There is no way that we’re better off without him,” she said while fighting back tears. “If he knew everything that would follow after he did what he did, he wouldn’t have. That’s why I am here to tell his story because there are so many people out there who need to hear about what comes after.”

Camryn broke the news of Landon’s death on August 21. “It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live,” she wrote along with a picture of her hand on Landon’s chest. “Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.”

A few days later, she released a heartbreaking video on TikTok to express her grieve. The mother of two looked distraught as she broke down in tears in front of a bathroom mirror. She captioned it, “Missing him so much right now.”