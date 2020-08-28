YouTube Star Camryn Clifford Speaks Out About Husband Landon Clifford’s Death

While an EMT had gotten Landon’s pulse at the house, he was declared brain dead on Aug. 18, after spending days in a hospital in a coma. Camryn noted that he had been registered as an organ donor. “He always put others above himself,” she said. “Even in death, he was caring about people.”

As she tearfully recalled their final goodbye in the hospital, Camryn pointed out the comforting signs she noticed during his stay in the hospital, including that he was in room 22 and that he was announced brain dead at 2:22. The number is significant for the couple as they got married on June 22.

While he did not leave a note behind, “I know Landon,” Camryn said. “I know he was not thinking rationally. He’s a very impulsive person. He always has been and he does things without thinking and I think he felt guilty about how everything has gone for the past year and I think he just felt like a burden and like we’d be better off without him, which is so far from the truth and I wish he would have known that. I am heartbroken. Collette is confused. There is no way that we’re better off without him.”

“If he knew everything that would follow after he did what he did, he wouldn’t have,” she said, fighting back tears. “That’s why I am here to tell his story because there are so many people out there who need to hear about what comes after.”