With a New Leader, Conservatives Look to Unseat Justin Trudeau

Ken Boessenkool, a prominent Conservative in Calgary who advised Stephen Harper, the former prime minister, said the WE scandal could raise Mr. O’Toole’s profile.

“People are going: Wow, these guys are really messing up, I wonder what the alternative looks like,” he said. “So I think it just improves the environment into which the leader of the Conservatives was chosen.”

But capitalizing on that, particularly in vote-rich Ontario, Mr. Boessenkool said, will require some shifts in the Conservatives’ platform.

“There’s going to have to be a reckoning in the party on climate change,” he said.

While the Conservatives presented a carbon plan during the last election, Mr. Boessenkool said that “if you look at the polling, no one believes we had a credible climate change program.”

He also cautioned against calling for restraint and cuts as a way to deal with the bloated federal debt and deficit created by responding to the coronavirus pandemic with widely popular economic support programs.

“How do you remain a fiscal conservative in this world?” Mr. Boessenkool asked. “We’ll need to be sensible and sensitive to education, child care and the ability of women to return to work.”