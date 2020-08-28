What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, and more

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Between traditional television, video-on-demand releases, and a growing number of streaming services, it can be hard to keep up with what one should watch week to week. is here to help you keep track of new releases as well as the occasional older title worth checking out. Take a look at this weekend’s notable arrivals, a couple you may have missed earlier in the week, and what else is coming soon:

Netflix

“Cobra Kai” officially moves to Netflix on Aug. 28. Guy D’Alema

Cobra Kai: The third season of the series—initially a YouTube Original and a continuation of the Karate Kid movie series—won’t come to Netflix until 2021. But the first two seasons of the show will officially be available to watch on the streamer on Aug. 28.

All Together Now: Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) stars as a gifted teen who hopes to attend Carnegie Mellon University, but she’s harboring a secret: She’s homeless. The movie, based on the book Sorta Like a Rock Star, is available for streaming Aug. 28, and also stars Carol Burnett, Justina Machado, Judy Reyes, and Fred Armisen.

I Am a Killer: Released: The crime docuseries spinoff will be available to viewers on Aug. 28.

Unknown Origins: The Spanish serial-killer film, which involves some comics-related clues, arrives on the streamer Aug. 28.

Plus, two Daniel Craig James Bond films, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, will be available to watch on Netflix starting Aug. 31.

Hulu

“The Binge” is set in a time when all drugs and alcohol are illegal; the only day anyone can participate in the “fun” is on Binge Day. Starring, from left: Dexter Darden, Skyler Gisondo, and Eduardo Franco. Paul Viggiano—Hulu

The Binge: Think The Purge, but perhaps more comedic…and also involving more drugs. This Hulu original flick, out Aug. 28, stars Vince Vaughn and takes place in a world where alcohol and drug consumption is banned, with the exception of one night each year.

Bond movies Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace are also joining Hulu on Aug. 31.

HBO Max

Earlier in the week, docuseries Ravi Patel: Pursuit of Happiness made its debut on the streaming service. Steven Universe Future is also on the streamer Aug. 28, and the Ben Affleck flick The Way Back is available Aug. 29.

On VOD

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves star in “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” Patti Perret—Orion Pictures

Bill & Ted Face the Music: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back for a third time in this comedy sequel that arrives in select theaters, as well as VOD, Aug. 28.

Rogue: The action movie starring Megan Fox as a “battle-hardened mercenary” will be available to watch on demand Aug. 28.

Documentary House of Cardin—which focuses on designer Pierre Cardin—is available via virtual theatrical release (and in some select theaters) on Aug. 28 before moving to an official VOD release Sept. 15. Read ’s interview with the filmmakers here.

More must-read entertainment coverage from :