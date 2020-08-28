West Coast Fever mentor Stacey Marinkovich named head coach of the Australian Diamonds

West Coast Fever mentor Stacey Marinkovich has been named head coach of the Australian Diamonds.

She succeeds Lisa Alexander, who was in charge of the national side for nearly a decade until earlier this year.

Marinkovich will take the role at the end of the Super Netball season but will continue to lead the Fever until the end of 2021, before stepping into the position full time ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Marinkovich will stay in her role as Fever coach for now. (Getty)

The 2018 Joyce Brown Coach of the Year comes with international experience having coached the Australian Fast5 team. Marinkovich also worked as a specialist coach in the Australian Development Squad and was an elite player within state representative teams, featuring for the Perth Orioles and West Coast Fever until her playing career ended in 2009.

“This is something I have been working towards my entire professional life and I’m absolutely honoured and humbled that Netball Australia have granted me the opportunity to lead the world’s best netball team,” she said.

“My coaching philosophy has always been to evolve my athletes by embedding a collaborative purpose and generating principles and standards that enable players, support staff, stakeholders and the wider netball community to thrive and advance towards sustained success.

Marinkovich will take over fulltime after the 2021 Super Netball season. (Getty)

“I am acutely aware of the expectations, the history and responsibility of taking on such a position and I am very much looking forward to growing the success of the Origin Diamonds program.”

The Diamonds’ immediate playing future is still yet to be determined as Netball Australia and Netball New Zealand continue discussions.

Both teams are thrashing out logistical issues relating to the completion of the annual four-match Constellation Cup test series this year pending travel allowances across the Tasman.

The Australian Diamonds team will be announced at the end of the Super Netball regular season.