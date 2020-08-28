Watch Amber Riley’s Moving Tribute Performance to Late Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera

Amber Riley is honoring Naya Rivera.

The 34-year-old actress and singer appeared on the Aug. 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and paid tribute to her late Glee co-star, performing her new song “A Moment” as photos of Rivera flashed across the screen.

“I didn’t make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle,” Riley tweeted. “I love you Naya. RIP Angel.”

She also later shared that she received the pictures from Rivera’s mother. “Naya’s amazing mom gave me those photos,” she tweeted. “Thank you Mama Yoli. Continue to uplift and pray for them. Thank you @LilRel4 for letting me [be] a part of your vision for our friend. Love you.”

Riley’s co-star Chord Overstreet sent her some support before the show. “I can’t wait to see this Amber!!” the 31-year-old actor and musician wrote. “You’re gonna crush it! Love you Amb!”

She also looked back at a few words of encouragement she had once received from her late co-star Cory Monteith. A fan resurfaced a tweet Monteith, who died in 2013, had shared in 2009 that read, “Amber…bring it.”

“I will, my friend,” Riley wrote while re-sharing the tweet. “I will.”